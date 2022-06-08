Solar open access additions grow 22% in Jan-Mar; cumulative capacity hits 5.7-GW mark: Report

The solar open access installations in India grew by 22 percent to 513 megawatts (MW) in January-March 2022, according to a report by Mercom India.

As of March 2022, cumulative installed solar open access capacity in the open-access market was over 5.7 GW, the research firm said in its latest report.

Solar power through 'open access is an arrangement where a power producer establishes a solar power plant and signs a medium/long-term power purchase agreement with a consumer.

To further accelerate India's renewable energy programs, the government on Tuesday notified the Green Open Access Rules 2022.

These rules are notified for promoting the generation, purchase, and consumption of green energy including through waste-to-energy plants. It enables a simplified procedure for open access to green power, the Ministry of Power said.

''In Q1 2022 (January-March), India added 513 MW of solar open access capacity, 58 percent higher QoQ compared to 324 MW installed in Q4 2021. YoY, the installations increased 22 percent compared to 422 MW in Q1 2021,'' the report titled 'Mercom India Solar Open Access Market Report Q1 2022' said.

As of March 2022, the cumulative installed solar capacity in the open-access market was over 5.7 GW, the report said, adding that over 2 GW capacity of open access solar projects was under development in the country during the said period.

According to the report, Karnataka topped in additions by accounting for 30 percent of installations during the quarter. The streamlining of open access regulations, timely DISCOM approvals, early commissioning of projects, and increase in captive projects due to cost-saving benefits drove the open access segment in the state.

Maharashtra with a 131 percent QoQ rise in installations surpassed Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh to become the second-largest state for cumulative open access solar installations.

The top five states contributed 86 percent of all open access installations in Q1 2022.

''Commercial and industrial consumers are realizing that open access solar has the dual advantage of climate mitigation and reducing their operating cost. Developers are also wading through policy challenges to ensure consumers reap the benefits. The green energy open-access rules could just break this logjam and pave the way for the open-access solar market to explode,'' Priya Sanjay, Managing Director at Mercom India said.

Mercom Communications India, a subsidiary of the US-based Mercom Capital Group, is a clean energy research and communications firm with expertise in cleantech markets.

