India, Nepal agree to finalise bilateral agri pacts soon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 20:30 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
India and Nepal on Wednesday agreed to finalise bilateral agreements in the field of agriculture at the earliest.

This was decided in a meeting held here between Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his Nepalese counterpart Mahendra Rai Yadav.

In the meeting, Tomar called for strengthening of cooperation with Nepal in all fields, including agriculture.

India has made progress in research and development in agriculture and allied farm sectors. Nepal can learn from Indian agricultural system, he said.

The two nations ''agreed to finalise MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) at the earliest so that speedy progress can be made on various bilateral agricultural issues,'' an official statement said.

Nepal's Agriculture and Livestock Minister requested India to supply animal vaccine, murrah buffalo variety, recognition for Nepalese brand products, besides resolving border and quarantine issues.

Tomar assured early resolution of these issues and sought Nepal's support for Indian candidate for Presidency of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the statement added.

