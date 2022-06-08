Left Menu

Canada bans export of support services for Russian oil, gas and chemical industries

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 08-06-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 20:38 IST
Canada bans export of support services for Russian oil, gas and chemical industries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada said on Wednesday it was imposing new sanctions on Russia, banning export of 28 services, such as accounting and advertising, that are needed for the operation of Russian oil, gas and chemical industries.

Canada's new measures target an industry that accounts for about 50% of Russia's federal budget revenues, according to a statement from Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,070 individuals and entities and Joly said Ottawa would "continue to relentlessly pursue accountability for Vladimir Putin's senseless war."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022