Canada bans export of support services for Russian oil, gas and chemical industries
Canada said on Wednesday it was imposing new sanctions on Russia, banning export of 28 services, such as accounting and advertising, that are needed for the operation of Russian oil, gas and chemical industries.
Canada's new measures target an industry that accounts for about 50% of Russia's federal budget revenues, according to a statement from Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,070 individuals and entities and Joly said Ottawa would "continue to relentlessly pursue accountability for Vladimir Putin's senseless war."
