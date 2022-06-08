Iran expands advanced centrifuge work at underground plant, IAEA says

Iran has begun installing advanced IR-6 centrifuges in one cluster at an underground enrichment pant at Natanz in line with a plan announced long ago but it now also intends to add two more such clusters, or cascades, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

"On 6 June 2022, the Agency verified ... that Iran had started to install IR-6 centrifuges in the aforementioned single cascade previously declared by Iran to the Agency," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states seen by Reuters and confirmed by the agency. It added that installation of the two extra had yet to begin.

