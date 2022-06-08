Left Menu

Iran expands advanced centrifuge work at underground plant, IAEA says

that Iran had started to install IR-6 centrifuges in the aforementioned single cascade previously declared by Iran to the Agency," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states seen by Reuters and confirmed by the agency.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:30 IST
Iran expands advanced centrifuge work at underground plant, IAEA says
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran has begun installing advanced IR-6 centrifuges in one cluster at an underground enrichment pant at Natanz in line with a plan announced long ago but it now also intends to add two more such clusters, or cascades, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

"On 6 June 2022, the Agency verified ... that Iran had started to install IR-6 centrifuges in the aforementioned single cascade previously declared by Iran to the Agency," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states seen by Reuters and confirmed by the agency. It added that installation of the two extra had yet to begin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children; Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in...

 Global
4
SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022