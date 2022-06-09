SoulTree announces the launch of Advanced Kumkumadi-India's 1st certified range with 100% pure, Organic Mogra Saffron

Launches 8 unique products for all skin types June, 2022 - Luxury Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand SoulTree introduces Advanced Kumkumadi, India's first range made with 100% pure, certified Organic Mogra Saffron. Formulated as per the tenets of rooted Ayurvedic traditions, SoulTree's Advanced Kumkumadi range of luxe products enriches the skin with luminous, youthful radiance while harmonising energies for balanced mindfulness. SoulTree is the world's first certified organic Ayurvedic brand and carries prestigious Global Certifications. All SoulTree Advanced Kumkumadi range offerings come bearing the eminent COSMOS NATURAL certification by BDIH, Germany. The range consists of 8 skin revitalising products, including Youthful Radiance Facial Oil, Refined Day Cream, Refined Radiance Night Cream, Pore Refining Cleansing Oil, Purifying Facial Cleanser, Refined Radiance Facial Toner, Pure Herb Radiance Masque and Resurfacing Facial Exfoliator. Mr. Nitin Passi, Managing Director, SoulTree, says, ''Kumkumadi Tailam has long since been used as an Ayurvedic treatment oil for beauty rituals and skin health. With the guidance of these traditional Ayurvedic recipes, we created Advanced Kumkumadi, a range of products exclusively using 100% Certified Organic Mogra Saffron, also known as Red Gold, for the discerning beauty consumer. Our endeavour was to give our customers an innovative and contemporary take on an age-old recipe.'' He adds, ''This range has been a labour of love for us at SoulTree, having taken many years of research, development, and refinement by our Ayurvedic Vaidyas. Today we are all excited to launch India's 1st Certified Organic Mogra Saffron range, with formulations for every skin and weather type.'' He further says, ''Mogra Saffron is considered the most potent and exclusive Saffron because of its superior quality. The stigma is longer than other types and has exceptional properties because of its efficacy, fragrance and warmth for skin conditions. We chose the Mogra variety as we wanted to ensure the highest quality standards for making our Kumkumadi Tailam.'' With its Vata & Pitta Dosha balancing qualities, Saffron has a special place in Ayurvedic recipes and formulations, featuring in various concoctions across the globe. Hailing from the lush fields of Pampore Valley, Mogra Saffron, or Red Gold Saffron, is one of the most exclusive qualities of Saffron available. Far more interesting are the myths and legends claiming the origins and uses of the spice across the globe. Saffron has been postulated to be a Divine Salve, finding its way into the Ayurvedic Shastras over 2000 years ago and has been an essential spice in many transformative Ayurvedic recipes for skin care and general wellness. Specially formulated to give youthful radiance, diminish spots and blemishes, treat hyper-pigmentation, and prevent acne, the Advanced Kumkumadi range is also enriched with exotic ingredients such as Flame of the Forest, Chandan, Lodhra, Manjishtha and Lotus. The SoulTree Advanced Kumkumadi range has been mindfully curated to allow beauty aficionados immense customisations in their skincare and self-care rituals. Patrons can curate their own Day & Night-time skincare routines, leisurely weekend Radiance Rituals, or a Tvak Kanti Ritual for luminous skin. The range has luxurious formulations that glide effortlessly on the skin. It is also supplemented with a divine & calming fragrance, including harmonising energies. Every Advanced Kumkumadi Ritual is a sensorial journey to a fragrant moonlit night in the valleys of the Himalayas.

