Iran 'will not back off a single step' after U.N. nuclear watchdog resolution -Raisi
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:32 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday Iran "will not back off a single step" from its positions after the U.N. nuclear watchdog passed a resolution critical of Tehran, Iranian state media reported.
"In the name of God and the great nation of Iran, we will not back off a single step from our positions," Raisi said in a speech in southwestern Iran, referring to a resolution passed against Tehran at the International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday. A video of the speech was carried by state media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Iran
- U.N.
- International Atomic Energy Agency
- Tehran
- Raisi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran building collapse kills 14 as mayor and others detained
IAEA at 'very difficult juncture' with Iran on unanswered questions
IAEA at 'very difficult juncture' with Iran on unanswered questions
U.S. imposes sanctions on money laundering network aiding Iran's oil revenue generation
Prospects for reviving Iran nuclear deal 'tenuous' at best -U.S.