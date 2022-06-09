Iran 'will not back off a single step' after U.N. nuclear watchdog resolution -Raisi

President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday Iran "will not back off a single step" from its positions after the U.N. nuclear watchdog passed a resolution critical of Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

"In the name of God and the great nation of Iran, we will not back off a single step from our positions," Raisi said in a speech in southwestern Iran, referring to a resolution passed against Tehran at the International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday. A video of the speech was carried by state media.

