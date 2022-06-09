Russia energy revenues may be higher now than before Ukraine war - U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russia may be getting more revenue from its fossil fuel sales now than before its invasion of Ukraine as global price increases offset the impact of import bans, U.S. energy security envoy Amos Hochstein told lawmakers during a hearing on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Amos Hochstein
- Russia
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Herschel Walker wins Georgia Republican U.S. Senate primary in test of Trump's sway
Biden says U.S. needs to stand up to gun lobby after Texas school shooting
South Korea, U.S. security advisers hold talks after N.Korea fires salvo of missiles
Midterms: Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections
Midterms: Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections