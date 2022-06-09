Venezuela, Algeria to begin direct flights, presidents say

Direct flights between Algiers and Caracas will begin in the coming months, Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday, during a visit by his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro. Maduro - who is under U.S. sanctions - earlier this week visited ally Turkey, before arriving in Algeria late on Wednesday.

Washington's sanctions have stymied many sales of Venezuelan crude oil and tightened its relationships with countries like China, Russia, Iran and Turkey. Tebboune and Maduro discussed cultural and economic issues, the Algerian president said in comments broadcast and translated by Venezuelan television, and agreed flights between the countries will begin "in the coming months."

For his part Maduro said they discussed oil, gas and agriculture, without giving further details. Venezuelan state television said Maduro will continue his tour in Asian, African and Arab countries, but the government has not announced where he will visit next.

