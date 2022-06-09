Left Menu

Venezuela, Algeria to begin direct flights, presidents say

Maduro - who is under U.S. sanctions - earlier this week visited ally Turkey, before arriving in Algeria late on Wednesday. Washington's sanctions have stymied many sales of Venezuelan crude oil and tightened its relationships with countries like China, Russia, Iran and Turkey. Venezuelan state television said Maduro will continue his tour in Asian, African and Arab countries, but the government has not announced where he will visit next.

For his part Maduro said they discussed oil, gas and agriculture, without giving further details. Venezuelan state television said Maduro will continue his tour in Asian, African and Arab countries, but the government has not announced where he will visit next.

