R16 million approved for rebuilding houses in Eastern Cape

The Department of Human Settlements has approved over R16 million towards the rebuilding of houses in the Alfred Nzo District Municipality.

The houses were destroyed during the recent floods in the Eastern Cape.

Human Settlements Deputy Minister, Pam Tshwete, made the announcement during the handover of houses to destitute families at Ludeke village in Mbizana on Thursday.

Tshwete announced that the department will on Tuesday transfer R8.5 million of the total amount to Alfred Nzo District Municipality.

"These funds can only be used for human settlements development and not for anything else," Tshwete warned.

She said the allocation will be used for affected households in Ntabankulu, Umzimvubu, Matatiele and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipalities.

Eastern Cape is among the provinces that were recently affected by disasters, including KwaZulu-Natal and the North West.

Delivery of houses to vulnerable groups remains a priority

While handing over the houses to beneficiaries, which included 81-year-old Hlushiwe Masoso, Tshwete emphasised that the delivery of houses to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, child-headed households, military veterans and people with disabilities, remains one of government's priorities.

Eastern Cape Human Settlements MEC, Nonceba Kontsiwe, said the provincial department's budget allocation of R1.4 billion, which is expected to deliver over 7 000 housing units, will also prioritise vulnerable groups.

"Our priority is to ensure that indigent households and vulnerable groups have shelter over their heads. We appeal to those who are on the waiting list to bear with us. We shall deliver on our promises," Kontsiwe said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)