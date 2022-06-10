Left Menu

J-K: One hybrid terrorist, 1 associate arrested by Budgam Police

A hybrid terrorist and a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Budgam on Friday.

Updated: 10-06-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:54 IST
J-K: One hybrid terrorist, 1 associate arrested by Budgam Police
A hybrid terrorist and a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Budgam on Friday. Police along with security forces arrested a hybrid terrorist and a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition.

The arrested hybrid terrorist has been identified as Mudabir Ajaz son of Ajaz Ahmad, resident of Gulshanabad Hyderpora and the terrorist associate has been identified as Syed Muntaha Mehraj, a resident of New Colony Ompora. According to the investigation, it is revealed that the arrested duo was involved in providing transportation and logistic support to the LeT terrorists besides, transportation of arms and ammunition across the district Budgam.

The police have registered a case vide FIR no. 190/2022 under relevant sections of law at Police Station Budgam. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

