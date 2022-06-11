Left Menu

U.S. gasoline average pump price tops $5/gallon in historic first

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 12:51 IST
Representative Image
The national average price for U.S. gasoline rose above $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, according to data from AAA, extending a surge in automotive fuel costs that are a central feature of a surge in inflation overall.

The national average price for regular unleaded gas increased to $5.004 a gallon on June 11, up from $4.986 a day earlier, AAA data posted on Saturday showed.

