U.S. gasoline average pump price tops $5/gallon in historic first
The national average price for U.S. gasoline rose above $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, according to data from AAA, extending a surge in automotive fuel costs that are a central feature of a surge in inflation overall.
The national average price for regular unleaded gas increased to $5.004 a gallon on June 11, up from $4.986 a day earlier, AAA data posted on Saturday showed.
