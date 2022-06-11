Left Menu

Security forces detect, defuse IED on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

The security forces on Saturday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, informed the Army.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-06-2022 13:59 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The security forces on Saturday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, informed the Army. Security forces recovered and defused the IED on the main road in the Puthkhah area of Baramulla.

As per the Army's press release, there has been a spurt in IED recoveries in the Valley and the forces are on high alert to ensure aversion of any untoward incident in the Amarnath Yatra. "Traffic on the road was stopped and the bomb disposal squad defused the IED in situ", police said.

According to the release, IEDs are planted by terrorists on roads and highways in Kashmir to target convoys of the security forces and cavalcades of VIPs. Analysis of the debris being carried out by the Bomb Disposal and police team. Further detail will come out post-analysis of the debris.

Before the movement of convoys or clearing the VIPs, the release stated that road opening parties (RoPs) of the Army and Paramilitary forces equipped with bomb-detecting equipment and assisted by sniffer dogs are moved out to ensure that the passage of the security force convoys and VIP movement is secured. (ANI)

