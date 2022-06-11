Left Menu

Ukraine restores internet link between occupied nuclear plant and IAEA, says Energoatom

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 19:12 IST
Ukraine's state nuclear firm Energoatom said on Saturday it had helped restore an internet connection between the International Atomic Energy Agency and the servers of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces.

In a statement, Energoatom said the connection to the plant's servers was lost on May 30 but had been restored as of June 10, allowing the IAEA to resume monitoring data on the control of nuclear material at the plant.

