J-K police arrest YouTuber for uploading incriminating video

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani on Saturday for uploading an incriminating video that was against public tranquillity and caused fear and alarm. It has now been deleted. The police have registered a case against him under the section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The video was against the public tranquillity and has caused fear and alarm to the public in general. FIR registered u/s 505 and 506 IPC at Safa Kadal Police Station," said the J-K Police. Earlier in the day, Wani had posted a VFX video depicting the beheading of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. It has now been deleted. The YouTuber had also issued an apology for creating the graphical video of him beheading an effigy of Sharma

"Yesterday, I made a VFX video about Nupur Sharma which went viral all over India. And an innocent person such as me got implicated in the controversy," Wani said today in the apology video posted on his channel. In the apology video, he stated that he did not have the intention of hurting sentiments of other religions and further clarified that he had deleted his original disturbing video, which went viral over the social media.

"I hope you will make this video viral too like my other video. This is how everyone will know that I am apologetic about my actions," he urged in the video of apology. Earlier this month, BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media unit Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Protests had erupted in several parts of the country against the comments with protests in several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand's Ranchi and West Bengal's Howrah and Kolkata among others. Following the comments made by Sharma and Jindal, several Gulf countries demanded a public apology and saw calls for a boycott of products made in India.

Several FIRs have been filed against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal in various states of the country. (ANI)

