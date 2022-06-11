Left Menu

Shelling of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk plant causes oil leak and fire, governor says

Russia denies targeting civilians. The city lies on the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, whose falling water levels are making Ukrainian defences further along the front more vulnerable to attack by Russian forces who have made repeated attempts to cross, Gaidai said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 22:17 IST
Shelling of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk plant causes oil leak and fire, governor says

Russian shelling of the Azot chemical plant in the embattled Ukraine city of Sievierodonetsk caused a powerful fire to break out after a leak of tonnes of radiator oil, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday.

Speaking on national television, Gaidai did not say if the fire at the plant, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering, had been extinguished. Reuters could not independently verify the report. Gaidai said was non-stop fighting was underway in Sievierodonetsk, a small city in Luhansk province that has become the focus of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the enemy's artillery is simply taking apart, floor by floor, buildings that are being used as shelters," Gaidai said. Russia denies targeting civilians.

The city lies on the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, whose falling water levels are making Ukrainian defences further along the front more vulnerable to attack by Russian forces who have made repeated attempts to cross, Gaidai said. "The river has dropped by about 3 metres, maybe more, and therefore maybe there will be further attempts to cross the river and make a new enclave," he said,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022