Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan opens seawall project in Chellanam today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the construction of coastal protection activities worth Rs 344 crore in Chellanam on Saturday. Though the official opening was postponed earlier due to the pandemic, the seawall works were launched in February. As part of this, he inaugurated the construction of the Tetrapod Coastal Protection Project and the Groynes Network to prevent coastal erosion and the threat of sea sickness.

"The State Government will do all it can to protect the lives and livelihoods of the coastal fishermen, the most vulnerable population. This is the first tetrapod construction method of coastal protection in the state. Projects worth Rs 53,000 crore are being implemented in the state for the protection of the coast of Kerala. As a first step, the government aims to identify 10 hotspots in the flood-hit state and take immediate action. Coastal protection activities are carried out with the help of modern technology," the Chief Minister said after the inauguration ceremony here. He said that Chellanam is an area that is prone to seasickness during all monsoons. "Therefore, the first step is being implemented here. The project envisages the rehabilitation of the 10-kilometre seawall in Chellanam Panchayath using a tetrapod and the construction of groynes networks at Bazar and Kannamali in Kochi. These actions are in two stages," he said.

"In the first phase, 7.35-kilometre of seawall is being rehabilitated at a cost of Rs 256 crore. The first phase of construction has started focusing on the Kampanippadi, Bazaar and Chalakkadavu, which were hit hard by the sea. 20 per cent work completed. The first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed in 16 months, will start near the fishing harbour and extend to Puthenthodu beach in the north. In addition, a network of six groynes is being set up at Chellanam Bazaar as part of the project," he said. The Chief Minister said that in the second phase, the remaining 2.65-kilometre of sea wall will be constructed and a network of 9 groynes will be constructed at Kannamali. "So far, more than 30,000 tetrapods have been built. The sea wall is 6.10 metres above sea level. Above this, a walkway 3-metre wide is also targeted. This will increase the tourism potential of Chellanam. The government's policy is to maximize the benefits of development to the region. Implementing comprehensive plans is part of it," he said.

The Kerala Chief Minister added, "During the first two hundred days of this government, a number of development activities were carried out. 1,247 houses have been constructed through the Rehabilitation Project for Rehabilitation of Coastal Fishermen." (ANI)

