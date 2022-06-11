Another accused held in connection with violent Kanpur clashes

Kanpur police on Saturday arrested one more main accused behind the violent clashes that broke between two groups in the city, after the Friday prayers on June 3, over the issue of the market shutdown. The police have identified the arrested accused as the President of Jamiatul Quresh, Nizam Qureshi from Kanpur.

According to the police, Qureshi was often seen with other accused persons Hayat Jaffar Hashmi and Hafiz Faisal Zafri Qureshi was appealed to stop meeting with Hayat during a meeting at Akbar Azam Hall on June 1, said the police.

Recently on June 8, a special investigation team visited the violent site and collected evidence. All accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial remand on Sunday in connection with the incident. They were taken to District Jail in Kanpur by the police after they were sent on a 14-day remand.

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had said the main accused in the Kanpur violence case, Hayat Jaffar Hashmi was arrested along with three other masterminds. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized," Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena had said.

Four people who were arrested were identified as Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil and Mohammad Suffian. "All of them are associated with Maulana Ali Jauhar Fans Association. We will further ask the court to send them on a 14-days remand," Meena added.

Earlier on June 5, the district police had sent all the accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, for a 14-day judicial remand to the District jail. The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops which were opposed by the other group, said the police. Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

