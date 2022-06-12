Huge smoke cloud seen after blast in Ukraine city with chemical plant -RIA news agency

A huge cloud of smoke could be seen rising into the air on Saturday after an explosion in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which houses a chemical plant, the Russian news agency RIA quoted one of its reporters as saying.

A Ukrainian social media site reporting on the war posted a video of a large cloud of smoke rising from what it said was the city. Reuters was unable to immediately to confirm the RIA report or the authenticity of the video.

