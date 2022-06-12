Left Menu

Huge smoke cloud seen after blast in Ukraine city with chemical plant -RIA news agency

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 00:27 IST
A huge cloud of smoke could be seen rising into the air on Saturday after an explosion in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which houses a chemical plant, the Russian news agency RIA quoted one of its reporters as saying.

A Ukrainian social media site reporting on the war posted a video of a large cloud of smoke rising from what it said was the city. Reuters was unable to immediately to confirm the RIA report or the authenticity of the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

