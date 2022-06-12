On Intl Yoga Day, 75 ministers of Central govt will perform Yoga at 75 historical places

By Aashique Hussain On International Yoga Day, 75 ministers of the Central Government will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country.

On the eighth International Day of Yoga which will be celebrated on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka, while 75 ministers from his cabinet will do Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country. "As many as 75 ministers have been designated to participate in the Yoga programs at 75 historical and cultural places to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that is being celebrated across the country," sources said today.

Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in Yoga programs at the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple complex in Nashik, Maharashtra on Yoga Day, while Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in a Yoga program in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Yoga Day. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will perform Yoga at Delhi's Lotus Temple. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will perform Yoga at Zero Mile Stone, Nagpur. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will perform Yoga at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will perform Yoga at Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will do it at Nalagarh Palace in his home state Himachal Pradesh. Union Minister Smriti Irani will perform Yoga at Lucknow Residency in Lucknow and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will participate in Yoga program in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will do Yoga in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. Minister Arjun Munda will do Yoga in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will do Yoga at the Marine Drive area in Mumbai. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will do Yoga at the Group of Monuments at Hampi, Karnataka. Union Minister Narayan Rane will do Yoga at Pune Metro Station in Pune, Maharashtra.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will perform Yoga at the famous Fatehpur Sikri Fort of Uttar Pradesh and Union Minister Virendra Kumar will do Yoga at Amarkantak, the origin of Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will do Yoga at Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh Gwalior and Union Minister Giriraj Singh will do Yoga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Union Minister RK Singh will do Yoga in the famous Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will do Yoga in the famous Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will do Yoga at Sam Sand Dunes, a famous tourist spot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, while Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will do Yoga at the Anand Sagar Lake site in Telangana Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will participate in a Yoga program at Nalagarh Fort in Himachal

Union Minister RCP Singh will do Yoga at the famous Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya, Bihar and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will do Yoga at the famous Konark Sun Temple complex in Puri, Odisha. Union Minister Purushottam Rupala will do Yoga at Dholavira, a famous historical Harappan civilization site in the Kutch region of Gujarat. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will do Yoga at Red Fort, Delhi.

June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga. (ANI)

