BSF Bujh seizes 10 packets of charas
A patrol party of Border Security Force (BSF) Bhuj, seized 10 packets of charas from Varaya Thar Bet off Karmatha on Sunday.
ANI | Bujh (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-06-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 17:57 IST
A patrol party of Border Security Force (BSF) Bhuj, seized 10 packets of charas from Varaya Thar Bet off Karmatha on Sunday. Earlier, BSF, Gujarat police, Coast Guard, and Customs have recovered charas packets off Jakhau Coast and Creek area.
As per the report of the BSF, these charas packets, recovered, seem to have washed away along with the sea waves from the Pakistan side and have reached Indian Coast. Around 1516 packets have been recovered by BSF and other agencies since May 20, 2020. (ANI)
