Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly meets Odisha CM Patnaik

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday.On the way to the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the India-South Africa T20I, Ganguly went to Patnaiks residence in Bhubaneswar.It was a courtesy call, the Chief Ministers Office CMO said.Following the meeting, he went to the stadium.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-06-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 19:10 IST
Sourav Ganguly meets Odisha CM Patnaik

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday.

On the way to the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the India-South Africa T20I, Ganguly went to Patnaik's residence in Bhubaneswar.

It was a courtesy call, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Following the meeting, he went to the stadium. Patnaik is also scheduled to watch the match at the stadium.

Ganguly and Patnaik met after a gap of over 15 years. They had last met on April 11, 2007, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022