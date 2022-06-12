Left Menu

LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar

One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was neutralized by Srinagar Police during an encounter on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-06-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 22:53 IST
LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was neutralized by Srinagar Police during an encounter on Sunday. According to the police, the killed terrorist has been identified as Adil Parray of Ganderbal, who was involved in the killing of two J-K police personnel in Sangam and Anchar Soura of the valley.

"LeT #terrorist Adil Parray of #Ganderbal who was involved in #killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring of a 9-year-old girl, killed in a chance #encounter with a small team of Police," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting IGP Vijay Kumar. The encounter was started at the Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area of Srinagar with a small team of Srinagar Police.

"A chance #encounter started at Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area of #Srinagar with #terrorists and a small team of #SrinagarPolice," Jammu Kashmir Police had tweeted," it said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

