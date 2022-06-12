Saharanpur violence: 18-year-old suspected key conspirator arrested

Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested an 18-year-old youth, suspecting him to be the key conspirator behind the violence that erupted in Saharanpur after the Friday prayers. A police official said in connection with the incident that Muzammil, who is a student in a madarsa, was seen provoking groups to join the protests. He was arrested.

Protests erupted in Saharanpur and other parts of the Uttar Pradesh on June 10 after Friday prayers opposing the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad. "2 involved in this had been identified & it was found they had illegal constructions. Bulldozers were brought in & their houses were mowed down. Muzammil (18) was seen invoking and provoking groups and people to join protests. He studies in a madarsa," said Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur.

"Another accused Salman, who is an adult, was involved in getting printed several posters for protest. He has been booked and will be sent to jail. No involvement of any 'funding' for the incident has come to fore," said the SP while elaborating on the incident. The police official also informed that as many as 82 people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

"82 have been arrested till now. We've found CCTV footage via which we are identifying them. We're taking action only after we find solid proof so we do not have to let them go," said SP City, Rajesh Kumar on Saharanpur protests after Friday prayers. It was alleged that Salman, the accused, played a vital role in printing the posters of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and distributing among people.

"He pasted some posters on the ground also so that the feet of the people land on her face while protesting," said the police official. The police have also arrested the owner of the printing press, Shamsher, which was named 'A one printing press'.

Speaking to ANI, Shamsher's wife said, "Only banners and hoardings are printed in the printing press, not the pamphlets. Our family was in Mansuri on the day of violence, not in Saharanpur. The allegations against my husband are baseless. Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar on Saturday informed that a joint team of Saharanpur administration, development authority, magistracy, revenue team, the municipal corporation and police was made to take action on illegal properties of accused in the violent protest incident that took place on June 10.

"The residential premises of two arrested accused were illegal and without permission; we have taken action with bulldozers. More people are being identified. There will be coordinated action on any illegal properties found... We will put National Security Agency (NSA) as well," Tomar said. Following the protests in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials on the protests and violence and gave "liberty" and clear instructions to the officials to take stringent action against the "anti-social elements" of the state.

"The CM has given liberty and clear instructions to the officials to take stringent action against anti-social elements. Those who take the law into their hands will be taught strict lessons," said the UP CMO. (ANI)

