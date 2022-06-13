KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

Kolkata, June 13: Refined Groundnut Oil: Rs.3100.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard oil: Rs.2500.00-2600.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower oil Refined : Rs.2850.00-2950.00 '' Co-conutoil : Unquoted Refined Soyabean Oil : Rs.15800.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil : Rs.14200.00 '' Refined Palmolene : Rs.15200.00 '' Mustard Seed(Old) : Rs.6700.00 Per quintal Vanaspati : Rs.2450.00-2600.00 Per 15 Kg (all rates are including GST)

