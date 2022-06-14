Left Menu

Nord Stream gas capacity restrained by repair delays, Gazprom says

and technical engines' malfunctions, only three gas compressor units can currently be used at the Portovaya compression station," Gazprom said. It was not immediately clear from Gazprom's statement whether Siemens AG delayed the repair works or it was Siemens Energy which the German company spun off a few years ago retaining a 35% stake.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday capacity to supply gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was constrained due to delayed repair works, limiting Russian gas supplies via another important route to Europe.

Gazprom no longer exports gas westbound through Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline after Russian sanctions against EuRoPol Gaz, which owns the Polish section. Flows via Yamal-Europe continue eastwards from Germany to Poland. Separately last month, Ukraine suspended Russian gas flows via one of the two transit points to Europe, cutting off a third of the Russian gas which is piped to Europe through Ukraine.

Gazprom said on Tuesday it has limited supplies via the Nord Stream 1 undersea pipeline to Germany to up to 100 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, down from 167 mcm, as Siemens delayed returning equipment that had been sent for repair. "Due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from repair by Siemens... and technical engines' malfunctions, only three gas compressor units can currently be used at the Portovaya compression station," Gazprom said.

It was not immediately clear from Gazprom's statement whether Siemens AG delayed the repair works or it was Siemens Energy which the German company spun off a few years ago retaining a 35% stake. Neither Siemens AG, nor Siemens Energy immediately replied to Reuter's requests for comment.

