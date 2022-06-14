Left Menu

Biden to discuss energy production in Saudi Arabia, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:02 IST
US President Joe Biden (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss energy production as part of his trip this month to the Middle East, including to Saudi Arabia, White House's National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Oil production is going to be part of that discussion," he told MSNBC in an interview as the White House announced details of Biden's travels, noting the decision by the group of oil-producing nations called OPEC+ to boost production. "There's obviously going to be some discussions of energy production."

