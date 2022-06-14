Left Menu

Ukraine eyes EU help with temporary silos to store new grain harvest

Ukraine has said its harvest could fall to around 65 million tonnes of grain and oilseed this year from 106 million tonnes in 2021 due to the Russian invasion.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:58 IST
European countries will consider providing temporary granaries to Ukraine, which faces a shortage of silos for new grain crop, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Ukrainian agriculture minister earlier told Reuters in an interview that in autumn when the corn harvest is over, the shortage of storage capacity could reach up to 15 million tonnes.

"We have an urgent need to equip temporary grain storages - modular structures and plastic bags," the ministry quoted deputy minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych as saying. "EU governments will consider providing Ukraine with such temporary storage facilities - as a result, it should significantly help preserve the harvest and secure future grain supplies to world markets," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify how advanced the discussions were and which EU countries were involved. Ukraine has said its harvest could fall to around 65 million tonnes of grain and oilseed this year from 106 million tonnes in 2021 due to the Russian invasion.

