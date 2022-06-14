UP Cabinet approves extending Kisan Samridhi Yojana by five years

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved extending by five years a scheme for the improvement and treatment of barren and waterlogged lands in the state.

In a meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it has been decided to implement Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Kisan Samridhi Yojana till 2026-27 with an estimated expenditure of Rs 602.68 crore -- Rs 501.59 crore from the state, Rs 51.25 crore from MNREGA and Rs 49.84 crore farmers' share -- a government spokesman said.

Under the scheme, 2,19,250 lakh hectares of ravine and barren land reclamation will be done, the spokesman said.

The operation of the scheme is proposed in 74 out of the state's 75 districts barring Gautam Budh Nagar and the Cabinet has authorised the chief minister to make required changes and amendments to the scheme.

The operation of the scheme will increase agricultural production and productivity. This will increase the income of farmers and also replenish the ground water level.

Under the scheme, launched in 2017-18, land measuring 1,57,190 hectares was made cultivable and more fertile. The spokesman said Rs 332 crore was spent under the scheme.

The Cabinet also decided to set up the Pilibhit Tiger Conservation Foundation which will lead to ecological, economic, social and cultural development in the forest and its adjoining areas.

The natural environment of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and the adjoining areas will be better protected through it, the spokesman said.

The Pilibhit Tiger Conservation Foundation is being formed as a ''committee'' on the basis of prior permission obtained from the Government of India, the spokesman said.

In another important decision, the Cabinet approved the transfer policy for government officers and employees of Uttar Pradesh under which transfers for the year 2022-23 will be done only till June 30.

Officers completing three years in a district and seven years in a division will be transferred as per the policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)