U.S. Senate finance chair to propose 21% surtax on excessive oil firm profits- Bloomberg
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 23:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden will propose a 21% surtax on oil company profits that are considered to be excessive, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-U.S. wheat crop hit by dry winter then soggy spring, adding to global tightness
Tsai says U.S. National Guard planning 'cooperation' with Taiwan military
Mexico accepts U.S. request for labor probe into Panasonic
NZ prime minister to meet Biden to discuss U.S. engagement in Indo-Pacific
U.S. FAA SpaceX's final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday