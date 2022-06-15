Russia told Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical plant in embattled Sievierodonetsk to lay down their arms by early Wednesday as it fights to maintain momentum in its battle for control of eastern Ukraine. FIGHTING * Ukrainian forces are suffering painful losses against Russian troops in both the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and the Kharkiv region, President Zelenskiy said. * In a late night address Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed modern anti-missile weapons now, adding there could be no justification for partner countries to delay delivery. * The governor of the Luhansk region said about 500 civilians remain on the grounds of the Azot plant, including 40 children. * Russian President Putin likely still wants to capture much if not all of Ukraine but has had to narrow his tactical objectives in war, the U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy said.

ECONOMY * Farmers of Ukraine's southern Odesa region have begun the 2022 grain harvest, taking advantage of favourable weather. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however, will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels, Kyiv's agriculture minister said. * U.S. President Biden said that temporary silos would be built along the border with Ukraine, including in Poland, in a bid to help export more grain. * The United States will allow certain energy-related transactions with Sberbank, VTB Bank, Alfa-Bank and several other Russian entities to continue through Dec. 5, the U.S. Department of Treasury said. NATO

* NATO must build out "even higher readiness" and strengthen its weapons capabilities along its eastern border in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the military alliance's chief said. NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels on Wednesday. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

