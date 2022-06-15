UK PM Johnson's independent adviser on ministers' interests resigns
The British government's Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests Christopher Geidt said on Wednesday he had resigned.
"With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests," he said in a statement.
