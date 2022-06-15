Lead Republican in U.S. Senate gun legislation talks warns of snags
U.S. Senator John Cornyn, the leading Republican in Senate gun talks, warned on Wednesday that the timeline for passing a bill to address the recent wave of U.S. mass shootings could be in jeopardy unless negotiators quickly overcome differences on issues involving red flag laws and domestic violence.
