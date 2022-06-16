White House says no immediate need for additional Ukraine aid from Congress
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 01:12 IST
The White House does not believe it currently needs an additional Ukraine aid package from Congress after just tapping a recently approved $40 billion measure.
"I don't think we're there yet," John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters on Wednesday.
