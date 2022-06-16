Maha: 20 sheep die after consuming contaminated water in Pune district

At least 20 sheep died after consuming contaminated water and garbage near Dehu in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Thursday.

The matter came to light earlier this week and a team of district veterinary doctors rushed to the scene near Talwade village, around 30 km from the city, he said.

The sheep, belonging to a flock of 500, we're owned by two farmers from Baramati and Saswad, and were heading towards Konkan, district animal husbandry officer Dr. Shivaji Vidhate said.

''The incident was reported on Sunday and immediately, a team of district veterinary doctors, rushed to the spot and started treating the animals,'' the official said.

At least 20 sheep died, while few took ill and were being treated, he said.

''Garbage was being dumped near the grazing field and water in the area was also contaminated. It is suspected that the livestock might have consumed the same. Symptoms such as bloating of the stomach and irritation were observed in the animals,'' Dr Vidhate said.

