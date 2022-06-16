Left Menu

Maha: 20 sheep die after consuming contaminated water in Pune district

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:19 IST
Maha: 20 sheep die after consuming contaminated water in Pune district
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

At least 20 sheep died after consuming contaminated water and garbage near Dehu in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Thursday.

The matter came to light earlier this week and a team of district veterinary doctors rushed to the scene near Talwade village, around 30 km from the city, he said.

The sheep, belonging to a flock of 500, we're owned by two farmers from Baramati and Saswad, and were heading towards Konkan, district animal husbandry officer Dr. Shivaji Vidhate said.

''The incident was reported on Sunday and immediately, a team of district veterinary doctors, rushed to the spot and started treating the animals,'' the official said.

At least 20 sheep died, while few took ill and were being treated, he said.

''Garbage was being dumped near the grazing field and water in the area was also contaminated. It is suspected that the livestock might have consumed the same. Symptoms such as bloating of the stomach and irritation were observed in the animals,'' Dr Vidhate said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022