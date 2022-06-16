Left Menu

Slovak gas importer SPP expects Thursday's flow from Gazprom to be cut by 30%

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Slovakia's state-owned gas importer SPP expected Thursday's gas deliveries from Russia's Gazprom to be reduced by about 30%, the company said.

"Today we expect, based on information from the company Gazprom Export, that deliveries of gas under our contract will be lower by about 30%," an SPP spokesperson said in an emailed response to Reuter's questions. "The above-mentioned reduction has no impact on our customers."

