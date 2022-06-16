Slovak gas importer SPP expects Thursday's flow from Gazprom to be cut by 30%
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:32 IST
Slovakia's state-owned gas importer SPP expected Thursday's gas deliveries from Russia's Gazprom to be reduced by about 30%, the company said.
"Today we expect, based on information from the company Gazprom Export, that deliveries of gas under our contract will be lower by about 30%," an SPP spokesperson said in an emailed response to Reuter's questions. "The above-mentioned reduction has no impact on our customers."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gazprom Export
- Russia
- Slovakia
- Gazprom
Advertisement