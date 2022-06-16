Russia may not need Siemens turbines in 2022, deputy PM says

Russia may not need wind and other turbines supplied by Germany's Siemens in 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday. Russia, which is under Western sanctions after sending troops into Ukraine, earlier said it was reducing gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe because of maintenance issues related to Siemens-made equipment.

Novak said he was referring to turbines covering a range of uses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)