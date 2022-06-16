Pro-Russian separatist leader says grain, metals shipments could leave Mariupol soon - Interfax

Ships loaded with grain and metals will leave the Azov Sea port of Mariupol soon, with shipments potentially headed to the Middle East, a pro-Russian separatist leader told the Interfax news agency on Thursday. Mariupol, on Ukraine's southern coast, fell under the control of Russian and separatist forces in May after a months-long siege.

Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said plans were for the port to handle around 1 million tonnes of freight by the end of the year. "Concerning exports, it will be metals, and a little later grain," Interfax quoted Pushilin as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)