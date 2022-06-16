Army distributes solar lights to 140 poor families in J-K's Reasi

The Army on Thursday distributed 140 portable solar lights among 140 poor families in a remote village in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The distribution of the solar lights was part of continuous efforts towards upliftment and development of local populace of remote areas, the spokesman said.

He said the Army reached out to the residents of Shadaul village in Mahore tehsil, where the people have limited access to electricity and they plunge into darkness especially after sunset.

''As a step towards illuminating their lives, 140 poor families from Shadaul and adjoining villages were provided with portable solar lights,'' he said.

The spokesman said the event was aimed to add convenience and improve the living conditions of populace hailing from remote areas.

''The event would go a long way in fostering the bond of friendship and brotherhood between local populace and men in uniform,'' he said.

