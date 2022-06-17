Left Menu

CBI conducts raids at house of Rajasthan CM Gehlot's brother in alleged fertiliser scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at multiple locations, including the premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother place in Jodhpur in connection with a "fresh case involving alleged fertiliser scam, said a CBI official.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 11:15 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Saurabh Trivedi/Ashoke Raj The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at multiple locations, including the premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother place in Jodhpur in connection with a "fresh case involving alleged fertiliser scam, said a CBI official.

On Friday morning, the CBI team arrived at Chief Minister Ashton Gehlot's brother, Agrasen Gehlot's premises in Jodhpur for the searches. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother, Agrasen Gehlot is a fertiliser trader.

CBI raids at Ashok Gehlot's brother's premises in alleged fertiliser scam amid nationwide protests by the Congress over the ED probe on Rahul Gandhi. He was accused of exporting a large amount of Muriate of Potash (MoP) to foreign countries that were meant for Indian farmers at a subsidised rate between the years 2007 and 2009 when the UPA government was in power.As per sources, "Agrasen Gehlot, during the period from 2007 to 2009, conspired and exported large quantities of Murate of Potash (MoP) abroad, at a subsidized rate to Indian farmers."

Earlier, ED had also conducted raids in 2020. CBI raids at Agrasen Gehlot's residence in Jodhpur and other places in Rajasthan are still underway. (ANI)

