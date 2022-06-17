Left Menu

Gas flows from Germany to France have halted, pipeline operator says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-06-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 13:20 IST
GRTgaz Image Credit: Wikipedia
Gas flows to France from Germany have been at a halt since June 15, France's pipeline operator GRTgaz said on Friday, citing the effects of reduced Russian deliveries.

"Since June 15, GRTgaz has noted a halt in the physical flow between France and Germany. This flow was around 60 GWh/d (gigawatt-hours per day) at the beginning of 2022, which is only 10% of the capacity of the interconnection point", GRTgaz said in an e-mailed statement.

