Gas flows from Germany to France have halted, pipeline operator says

Gas flows to France from Germany have been at a halt since June 15, France's pipeline operator GRTgaz said on Friday, citing the effects of reduced Russian deliveries.

"Since June 15, GRTgaz has noted a halt in the physical flow between France and Germany. This flow was around 60 GWh/d (gigawatt-hours per day) at the beginning of 2022, which is only 10% of the capacity of the interconnection point", GRTgaz said in an e-mailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)