Slovak gas importer sees Russian deliveries cut by half on Friday

Slovak gas importer SPP was informed by Russia that its deliveries of gas would be reduced by half on Friday, its chief executive was quoted as saying.

"Cutting the deliveries by half does not hurt us at the moment. We are working with a real risk that they will be cut completely," SPP boss Richard Prokypcak was cited as saying by Slovak news website Dennik N. SPP was not immediately available for comment.

SPP is the main Slovak gas importer, supplying 36 TWh last year, accounting for around 60% of the domestic market. It receives the vast majority of its gas from Russia. Prokypcak was also quoted as saying there are alternate sources to make up for lower deliveries from Russia, such as gas from the North Sea via Germany and the Czech Republic, and also liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries.

SPP has struck deals to buy enough piped Norwegian gas and other shipments of LNG to cover around two-thirds of SPP customers' demand until the end of next year. Elsewhere in Europe, Italy's Eni said that it would receive only half of the gas it had requested from Gazprom on Friday after experiencing a shortfall in the two previous days.

Gas flows to France from Germany have been halted since June 15, French pipeline operator GRTgaz said, citing the effects of reduced Russian supply.

