Rajnath Singh, Lt-Guv Manoj Sinha inaugurate boulder climbing wall and Himalayan museum in J-K's Pahalgam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the "Boulder Climbing Wall and the Himalayan Museum" at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIMS) in Pahalgam.

ANI | Pahalgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-06-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 19:26 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha inaugurated boulder climbing wall and the Himalayan Museum at JIMS in Pahalgam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the "Boulder Climbing Wall and the Himalayan Museum" at Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIMS) in Pahalgam. Addressing the gathering at JIMS in Pahalgam, the Union Minister said the institute has earned its name in skiing training while it also imparts training for mountaineering and other allied sports.

"I have been told that this Institute has earned a name for itself in skiing training, while it also imparts training for mountaineering and other allied sports. Many women also receiving training here now. Training programs here are subscribed," Singh said. On Thursday, Rajnath Singh who is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory visited the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir and took stock of the security situation along the border.

He undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation in the formations looking after the Line of Control (LoC) and forward areas in North Kashmir. According to Defence Ministry, he was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GoC, 15 Corps Lt Gen AS Aujla and GoC, 19 Infantry Division Maj Gen Ajay Chandpuria.

Rajnath Singh and Manoj Sinha attended the 9th executive council meeting and the 4th general body meeting at JIMS. (ANI)

