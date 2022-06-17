Left Menu

MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad due to anti-Agnipath protests

Amid the ongoing protest against the Agnipath scheme at Secunderabad Railway Station, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday cancelled Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) services.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-06-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 21:41 IST
Train set ablaze by protestors protesting against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme at Secunderabad railway station, Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing protest against the Agnipath scheme at Secunderabad Railway Station, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday cancelled Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) services. The South Central Railway has also mentioned the helpline number which has been opened for any queries about train movements.

"Passengers Please Note, A Helpline number: 040-27786666 has been opened for any queries about train movements pertaining to Secunderabad Station," SCR tweeted. Train number 17230 Secunderabad - Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express is cancelled today due to agitation at Secunderabad Railway Station.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the DRM Chennai wrote "This is the change in the pattern of movement of 17229/30 Sabari Express. This train 17230 Sabari Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Secunderabad has been fully cancelled due to violent protests and arson in Secunderabad. Please plan your journeys accordingly. #AgnipathProtests." Train number 12714 Secunderabad - Vijayawada Satvahana Express is partially cancelled between Secunderabad - Charlapalli and will originate from Charlapalli today and train number 12714 Secunderabad- Vijayawada Satvahana Express is partially cancelled between Charlapalli and Secunderabad.

Many trains which were scheduled to depart have been either partially cancelled or cancelled fully. (ANI)

