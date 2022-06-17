Anti-Agnipath scheme protest: Cash worth Rs 3 lakh looted at Railway station in Bihar's Arrah

Cash worth Rs 3 lakh was looted from a ticket counter at Bihiya railway station in Bihar's Arrah amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme on Friday. Protests have erupted in various parts of the country including various corners of Bihar against the newly launched recruitment programme of the Defence Forces.

The protests turned violent at various places, which led to the death of one person in Telangana's Secunderabad today. According to the ticket-counter incharge, there was a sudden attack by the stone-pelters while the tickets were being given to the passengers.

"We were giving tickets to passengers, suddenly huge crowd pelted stones & set the office ablaze. They looted Rs 3 lakh cash," he said. The agitation against the Agnipath scheme turned violent as it continued for a third straight day in Bihar with protesters allegedly attacking the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

The residence of Jaiswal, in Bettiah, was attacked by agitators protesting against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. One policeman was injured. Jaiswal, while confirming the development to ANI, said that he was at his ancestral residence when the incident took place. "Not much damage to the property has been done," he said.Meanwhile, Renu Devi's son told ANI, "Our residence in Bettiah was attacked. We suffered a lot of damage. She (Renu Devi) is in Patna."

Today, railway traffic was blocked and train coaches were set ablaze in several states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana. Meanwhile, anticipating violence in the state, the Haryana government has suspended internet services in Faridabad district's Ballabgarh. In Telangana, several people were injured, after Telangana police allegedly opened fire on a mob at Secunderabad railway station as protests against the Agnipath scheme escalated into large-scale violence and arson.

Violent protest over the Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in armed forces continued across Bihar on Thursday with hundreds of aspirants disrupting rail and road traffic while police fired tear gas shells to disperse them. On Wednesday also, aspirants staged protests at Muzaffarpur, Begusarai and Buxar districts over the scheme, disrupting road and rail traffic movement. (ANI)

