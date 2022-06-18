Left Menu

Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates residential school in Kalahandi for underprivileged children

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday virtually inaugurated a residential school in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district, set up by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) which will provide quality education to poor and underprivileged children.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-06-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 01:07 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a residential school in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday virtually inaugurated a residential school in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district, set up by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) which will provide quality education to poor and underprivileged children. The Chief Minister praised the effort of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences for opening the schools in all districts for improving education, especially for promoting education among tribal children.

Patnaik said that now Kalahandi is moving ahead in the education sector, universities, and government engineering colleges have created a new identity for the district. Stating that the education is most powerful means of transformation, one's life can change through education, the Chief Minister said, "The state government has given utmost priority to education and so far around 4000 schools have been transformed, under Government's 5T School Transformation programme, adding that 129 schools were transformed in two phases in the district. It has created a strong sense of interest, enthusiasm and future for children."

Dr Achyuta Samanta, MP Loksabha and Founder, KIIT and KISS said, "The KISS- Kalahandi is a fully free residential school like KISS-Bhubaneswar. In the first phase, the school will have the strength of 1200 students from standard-1 to standard-12 and will provide quality education to poor and underprivileged tribal children of Kalahandi district." (ANI)

