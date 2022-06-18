Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine drop to 41.4 mcm
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 12:27 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen down to 41.4 million cubic metres (mcm) on Saturday from 41.9 mcm on Friday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Pacific fleet begins week-long exercises with more than 40 vessels -Russian agencies
Russian malls are half-empty after Western firms exit
European shares open higher with eyes on U.S. data
Slovakia expects EU's solidarity on Russian crude sanctions impact -ministry
Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade