Karnataka govt declares holiday for colleges in vicinity of PM Modi's route on June 20 due to security reasons

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru and Mysuru on June 20, and his participation in several events, the Karnataka government declared a holiday for the higher education institutions located in the proximity of his travel route due to security reasons. Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan said that a government order to this effect has been issued on Saturday.

"This will be applicable to higher educational institutions in the vicinity of IISc, Goraguntepalya, CMTI, Ring Road, Dr Rajkumar Memorial flyover, Laggere bridge, Nayandahalli, Mysuru Road RV College, Nagarabavi, Sumanahalli flyover, MEI junction, Govardhan Talkies, Yashawantapura, and Jakkuru Aerodrome route," he added. Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the preparations to make Prime Minister's visit to Bengaluru and Mysuru "a grand success" are in full swing.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the state on June 20. According to Bommai, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Yelahanka airbase at 11.55 am and reach the Indian Institute of Science by helicopter to participate in two programs. There, he will inaugurate the Brain Cell Research Centre established at a cost of Rs 450 crore by Kris Gopalakrishnan and lay the foundation stone for an 850-bed Research Hospital being built by the MindTree.

He also informed that the Suburban Rail project for Bengaluru will also take off on the same day as the Prime Minister would lay the foundation for a Rs 15,000 crore project to provide mass transit connectivity from the heart of the city to many localities in the outskirts. Apart from this, PM Modi would also launch six railway projects. He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Satellite Town Ring Road connecting Dabaspet on Tumakuru road with Old Madras Road near Hosakote.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has agreed to provide special concessions for the project after Bommai convinced him of the project's importance. "After launching these development projects the Prime Minister would address a public rally at Kommaghatta," Bommai said. (ANI)

