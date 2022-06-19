Left Menu

Punjab: Two members of a family killed in roof collapse in Ludhiana

A man and his year-old niece died after the roof of their house collapsed in Ludhiana on Saturday following heavy rainfall.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 19-06-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 09:10 IST
Visuals from Ludhiana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The incident took place in Bhora village under Salem Tabri police station. Two members of the family died while four others were injured. The incident took place in the early hours when the family was sleeping. They got trapped under the debris. While two died on the spot, the four injured were rushed to hospital.

"A man and his niece died and four others were injured after the roof of their house collapsed yesterday in Bhora village, Salem Tabri in Ludhiana following heavy rainfall. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," said Harmesh Singh, Investigation Officer, Salem Tabri police station. (ANI)

