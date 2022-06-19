Left Menu

Maha: Jalna Cong MLA loses coop society poll; local Sena rival's panel wins

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 19-06-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 21:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal from Jalna in Maharashtra on Sunday found himself in an embarrassing position after he lost the polls to the board of the Panshendra Cooperative Societies.

He lost by 21 votes and so did all the candidates of the Congress-backed Shetkari Sahakar panel.

A victory would have given Gorantyal an entry into the vital Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) of the region, which for long has been led by former Shiv Sena MLA and local rival Arjun Khotkar.

All 13 candidates of Khotkar's Jai Bhavani panel were elected in the polls that took place on Sunday.

Incidentally, workers from the Congress and the Sena, which are constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, came face to face amid polling, and timely intervention by police defused the situation.

''There was some tension in the area but the situation is now calm,'' Inspector Marooti Khedkar said.

