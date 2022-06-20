Libya oil output rises to about 700,000 bpd, minister says

Libyan oil total production is at about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), the Libyan oil minister Mohamed Oun told Reuters on Monday.

Libya’s oil output was at 100,000-150,000 bpd, a spokesman for the oil ministry said last week.

Oun did not give details on when or how the output level had risen.

