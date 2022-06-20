Left Menu

Libya oil output rises to about 700,000 bpd, minister says

Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 20-06-2022 04:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 04:22 IST
Libya oil output rises to about 700,000 bpd, minister says
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libyan oil total production is at about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), the Libyan oil minister Mohamed Oun told Reuters on Monday.

Libya’s oil output was at 100,000-150,000 bpd, a spokesman for the oil ministry said last week.

Oun did not give details on when or how the output level had risen.

